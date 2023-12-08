The Boston Red Sox have plenty of needs this offseason, and while front-end starting pitching might be of most importance, filling the gaping hole at second base isn’t far down the list.

The Red Sox didn’t make any notable additions to their big-league roster at this week’s winter meetings, but there have been rumors flying on potential targets.

The latest scuttlebutt from The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey is the Red Sox could have their eyes on three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield to fill the void at second base.

“According to two people with knowledge of the situation, the Red Sox have considered Whit Merrifield and touched base with his representatives,” McCaffrey wrote. “Still, talks have been largely preliminary with no current traction toward a deal, though that could change as the market begins to move and the Red Sox settle on a more definitive direction.”

Despite entering his age-35 season, Merrifield seems like a logical fit for Boston. He turned in a solid campaign last season with the Toronto Blue Jays, batting .272 with 11 home runs and 67 RBIs. He also stole 26 bases.

While Merrifield can bring a respectable bat to Boston’s lineup, he also is sound defensively in the middle infield and versatile, too, capable of playing all three outfield positions. According to McCaffrey, Merrifield posted a four outs above average at second base but had a minus-4 defensive runs saved. Merrifield committed just four errors in 251 chances at second base as well.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow told reporters earlier this week that orchestrating a trade might be the most likely avenue for the organization to land a starting second baseman. But picking up one in free agency should never be ruled out.

The Red Sox currently have Pablo Reyes and Enmanuel Valdez at the top of the second base depth chart and potentially adding Merrifield would be an upgrade over those two.