As the Boston Red Sox continue their search for starting rotation upgrades, an intriguing name has been floated around the team.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Red Sox are one of four teams that have interest in All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito. The New York Mets, the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals reportedly are also in the running.

The Red Sox had explored a potential move for Giolito last season before he was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Los Angeles Angels, who then put the right-hander on waivers. Giolito went on to finish the season with the Cleveland Guardians.

Giolito posted a 4.88 ERA in a league-high 33 starts in 2023 while striking out over 200 hitters during his stints with three total teams.

The 29-year-old made an All-Star appearance in 2019 and has finished in the top 12 in Cy Young voting on three occasions.

It appears the Red Sox will remain active in the starting pitching market during the winter meetings.