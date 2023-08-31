The Red Sox apparently looked into the Angels’ recent waiver dump.

Los Angeles, which completely floundered after buying before the Major League Baseball trade deadline, put nearly a quarter of its active roster on waivers Tuesday. This pool of players includes several pitchers, two of whom reportedly drew interest from Boston.

According to The Athletic’s Chad Jennings, the Red Sox did “some internal digging” on starter Lucas Giolito and right-handed reliever Reynaldo López.

López and Giolito were acquired by the Halos in the same late-July trade with the Chicago White Sox. Giolito, a 2019 All-Star, has struggled since relocating to LA, where he logged a 1-5 record with a 6.89 ERA over six starts before landing on waivers. López has been much sharper, registering a 2.77 ERA across 13 total innings.

Story continues below advertisement

Boston certainly could use pitching boosts. Underwhelming outings from starters and an overworked bullpen are two of the main reasons why the Red Sox are falling out of the American League playoff picture. But with expanded rosters coming in September, it might make more sense for Alex Cora and company to search for internal solutions rather than make the investments that come with waiver claims.

Boston entered Thursday 6 1/2 games back of the final AL Wild Card spot. Following an off day, the Red Sox will open a three-game series with the Royals in Kansas City.