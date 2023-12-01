Former San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler, who won a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2004, wasn’t out of a job for long this offseason.

But his newest gig comes with a much different job description than the previous post he held.

After the Giants fired Kapler from his managerial position at the end of September following four seasons, he landed back on his feet Friday with the Miami Marlins as he joins their front office. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that Kapler will become the new assistant general manager of the Marlins and will focus on player development.

It isn’t the first time Kapler has held a front office job in Major League Baseball. After a 12-year playing career came to an end, which included three-plus seasons spent with the Red Sox from 2003-06, he served as the director of player development for the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2014-17. The Dodgers saw several young prospects, including Corey Seager and Cody Bellinger, make major leaps under Kapler’s watch.

The Marlins’ front office is in a period of transition this offseason following a run to the the playoffs and a third-place finish in the National League East with an 84-78 record. Kim Ng departed as Miami’s general manager with the club looking to hire a president of baseball operations ahead of her on the hierarchy. With Ng leaving, the Marlins hired Tampa Bay Rays general manager Peter Bendix for the president of baseball operations role.

Kapler and Bendix have a major task in front of them as they spearhead the small market club and try to build a consistent contender. The Marlins have won just one playoff series since 2004.