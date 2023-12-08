Shohei Ohtani made his free agency decision.

Or maybe not.

J.P. Hoornstra of the Dodgers Nation blog reported Friday, citing multiple sources, that Ohtani is signing with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Hoornstra added that Ohtani’s contract details weren’t known but that the two-way superstar’s payday is expected to “shatter” the value of Mike Trout’s record 12-year, $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

But not so fast?

Sportsnet’s Ben Nicholson-Smith and Shi Davidi reported Friday, citing a source, that Ohtani hadn’t yet made a decision nor is there a timeline for the Japanese sensation to make his choice.

Source tells me and @ShiDavidi there is at present no decision made by Shohei Ohtani, nor is there a timeline for a decision#BlueJays are a finalist. We'll see where it leads. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) December 8, 2023

ESPN’s Alden González also pushed back, reporting, per a source, that Ohtani hadn’t made a decision.

“That’s not to say it won’t ultimately be the Blue Jays; my understanding is that, at this point, that decision has not been made,” González tweeted.

Source: Shohei Ohtani has not made a decision yet.



That’s not to say it won’t ultimately be the Blue Jays; my understanding is that, at this point, that decision has not been made. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) December 8, 2023

USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale chime in, as well, tweeting Friday afternoon that Ohtani hadn’t yet decided to sign with the Blue Jays or any other MLB franchise.

Wild day of Shohei Ohtani rumors:

Ohtani has not made a decision to sign with the Toronto Blue Jays, or any team, as of yet. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) December 8, 2023

So, stay tuned.

MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday morning that Ohtani’s decision was imminent. Now, we wait to see whether the reigning American League MVP really is taking his talents north of the border after spending six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Whatever the case, the importance of Ohtani’s decision can’t be overstated. Not only is he the best baseball player on the planet. He’s also a global icon whose marketing appeal is immense.