MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Decision Imminent; Red Sox Rival Finalist

Shohei Ohtani might be ready to announce his new baseball home.

The biggest free agency decision is baseball history apparently will soon be known, as an Ohtani announcement is imminent, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reported Friday morning. According to Morosi, Ohtani’s decision could come as early as Friday.

Morosi also reported that the Toronto Blue Jays are one of the finalists to sign the Japanese phenom. That’s not entirely surprising, as it has seemed for a week or so now based on reporting that the Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers were the two teams most seriously in pursuit of the two-way superstar. The Dodgers, at least according to betting odds, are seen as the favorites still.

However, according to Sportsnet, Toronto’s pitch to Ohtani, which clearly was a strong one, even has the Dodgers “worried.”

If Ohtani ends up in Canada, it will signal the latest American League East arms race is on. The Yankees struck at the end of the MLB winter meetings when they traded for Juan Soto, arguably the best left-handed hitter in the sport not named Ohtani. Meanwhile, the Baltimore Orioles are set to run back a roster that won 101 games last season and has already bolstered its bullpen by adding Craig Kimbrel with perhaps an eye on White Sox starter Dylan Cease, too.