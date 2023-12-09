Shohei Ohtani’s Staggering Dodgers Deal Blew Minds Of Pro Athletes

Professional athletes across all sports are used to seeing one another get handsomely rewarded for their services.

But the deal that Shohei Ohtani landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers even left them in awe.

Ohtani announced his highly anticipated free-agent decision via social media on Saturday as he signed with the Dodgers for a reported $700 million over 10 years to easily become the highest paid player in Major League Baseball.

The magnitude of Ohtani’s signing certainly was felt across the sports world as athletes from all over chimed in on the mega deal. Many MLB players, including some soon-to-be teammates of Ohtani, went to social media to react to the shocking news.

If anybody knows of a company that can pick up jaws from the floor, please let me know!!! 😱 — Enrique Hernández (@kikehndez) December 9, 2023

I chortled out loud in a shop. Person asked if I was ok. — Joey Votto (@JoeyVotto) December 9, 2023

So his dog was named Dodger after all? — Walker Buehler (@buehlersdayoff) December 9, 2023

I wake up from a nap…. And BANGGG!🤣

LFG — Gavin Lux (@TheRealGavinLux) December 9, 2023

Ohtani’s deal also made arguably the NFL’s biggest star in Patrick Mahomes, who agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, weigh in as did former three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart could hardly believe the enormous nature of the contract as well.

Bro like what! 🤣🤣🤣



Congrats to him! https://t.co/kIztMnhoUV — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) December 9, 2023

700M’s is crazy!! And he deserves every Penny of that too! Sheesh‼️‼️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) December 9, 2023

Good Lord 10 years $700Ms 🤯 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) December 9, 2023

Ohtani’s contract is over $250 million more than the next highest-paid player in baseball in Mike Trout, and rightfully left everyone amazed.