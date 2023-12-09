Shohei Ohtani’s Staggering Dodgers Deal Blew Minds Of Pro Athletes

Professional athletes across all sports are used to seeing one another get handsomely rewarded for their services.
But the deal that Shohei Ohtani landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers even left them in awe.
Ohtani announced his highly anticipated free-agent decision via social media on Saturday as he signed with the Dodgers for a reported $700 million over 10 years to easily become the highest paid player in Major League Baseball.
The magnitude of Ohtani’s signing certainly was felt across the sports world as athletes from all over chimed in on the mega deal. Many MLB players, including some soon-to-be teammates of Ohtani, went to social media to react to the shocking news.
Ohtani’s deal also made arguably the NFL’s biggest star in Patrick Mahomes, who agreed to a 10-year, $450 million extension with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020, weigh in as did former three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart could hardly believe the enormous nature of the contract as well.
Ohtani’s contract is over $250 million more than the next highest-paid player in baseball in Mike Trout, and rightfully left everyone amazed.
