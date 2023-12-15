The Celtics potentially could be shorthanded when they face the Orlando Magic on Friday, especially at center.

Boston submitted its injury report Friday afternoon and listed Luke Kornet out due to left adductor tightness and Al Horford out due to rest. Kristaps Porzingis was listed as doubtful due to left calf tightness, and Jaylen Brown was listed as questionable due to a right knee hyperextension.

Porzingis and Brown missed a combined six games this season through 23 games.

The only other true center on the Celtics’ roster is Neemias Queta. Otherwise, head coach Joe Mazzulla will need to get creative and possibly play Lamar Stevens or Oshae Brissett at center.

It’s not an optimistic outlook, especially with how Mortiz Wagner seems to relish every opportunity he gets to face the Celtics. Orlando beat Boston four straight times dating back to last season heading into Friday, and if Porzingis and Brown were unable to suit up, it’s likely the Magic continue their winning streak over the Celtics and end their unbeaten home record.

Boston is coming off a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, and it will play Orlando again Sunday at TD Garden. The Celtics are four-point favorites Friday, according to NESN Bets consensus data, so oddsmakers aren’t dismayed by Boston’s injuries as of Friday afternoon.

Tipoff for Celtics-Magic on Friday is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. ET, so clarity on who will be active likely will come an hour before the game starts.