Why Tuukka Rask Practiced With Bruins Ahead Of Sabres Matchup

In a fun sight down at Warrior Ice Arena on Thursday, Tuukka Rask donned the Black and Gold once again and returned to the ice to practice with the Boston Bruins.

You shouldn’t get your hopes up, though!

Rask, who signed on to serve as an ambassador for the Bruins after retiring in February 2022, was simply doing Boston a favor as it was without goaltender Jeremy Swayman for practice.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters that Swayman has an illness and will not dress in Thursday’s matchup against the Buffalo Sabres, according to Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now. Boston will borrow a goaltender from AHL Providence for the game, with the expectation being Brandon Bussi will get the call.

Rask, who is only 36-years-old, last played for the Bruins on Jan. 24, 2022. It was in that matchup with the Anaheim Ducks that he reaggravated the labrum in his hip.

“It was kind of time to be honest with yourself,” Rask said following the injury. “I just figured it was better for everybody to call it. I had a great career. No regrets.”

Rask’s return to the ice, therefore, will be short-lived. It was quite the run.