Although the Red Sox missed out on new Los Angeles Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, that doesn’t mean the 25-year-old has not been thinking about Boston.

Following his introductory press conference, Yamamoto shared that there is one hitter he would love to face in his first Major League season: Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto joined us on #MLBTonight to discuss his decision to sign with the @Dodgers, playing with Shohei Ohtani and more! pic.twitter.com/XKtPUUE0bv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 27, 2023

“If anyone (I’m) looking forward to playing against, it’s Masataka Yoshida of the Red Sox,” Yamamoto said on MLB Network’s “MLB Tonight” on Wednesday. “He was an old teammate in Japan. To be able to face him in a real game over here would mean a lot.”

Yoshida had a solid first MLB season, finishing sixth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after slashing .289/.338/.445 with 15 home runs in 140 games for the Red Sox.

Yoshida and Yamamoto helped Team Japan take home the title in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. As two of the most notable Japanese players to come to the majors in recent years, facing off in the box and on the mound would certainly be a must-watch.

With Boston opening the second half of the 2024 series in Los Angeles, Yamamoto could get the chance he desires in the first series after the All-Star break.

The Red Sox return to Dodger Stadium from July 19-21, 2024 for the first time since the 2018 World Series.