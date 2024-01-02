Bailey Zappe Ready To Compete If Patriots Draft QB In First Round

Quarterback will be the story of the offseason for the New England Patriots coming off of their worst season in decades.

With a top draft pick within reach, the Patriots have a strong case to start fresh and draft a true franchise quarterback to reset the future.

Whether that is Southern California’s Caleb Williams, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, Louisiana State’s Jayden Daniels or another talented passer, New England’s incumbent starter in Bailey Zappe is up for the challenge to win the job next season.

Bailey Zappe answers how he would feel if the Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round. pic.twitter.com/XwPtkW23C8 — Jones & Mego with Arcand (@JonesandMego) January 2, 2024

“If that’s what they decide to do, that’s what they decide to do,” Zappe said on WEEI’s “Jones and Mego” show on Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to competing against whoever comes in here for that job. I’m going to do the same thing I did last offseason. Get ready to be the guy. If my name is called, I’m going to do the best thing I can to help the team win. Hopefully, it is and we get after it next year.”

Story continues below advertisement

After taking over for Mac Jones to start the month of December, Zappe has gone 2-3 after winning a pair of starts during the 2022 season. As the future of the position unfolds for the Patriots, Zappe awaits the next chance to prove himself.

For now, Zappe gets one more chance to prove himself in Week 18 when the Patriots host the New York Jets to close out the season.