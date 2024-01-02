The New England Patriots will finish the 2023 season with Bailey Zappe making six consecutive starts over Mac Jones.

Bill O’Brien on Tuesday confirmed Zappe will start Sunday’s home game against the New York Jets. O’Brien revealed the news when asked whether there’s a chance of Jones playing in the season finale.

“I always think that everybody needs to be ready to play,” O’Brien said. “I think that’s important. I think that everybody that’s on the gameday roster needs to be ready to play.

“Bailey will start the game, but I would say that Mac needs to be ready to play. Everybody does. I think that’s very important as a player: When you show up on gameday, if you’re on the gameday roster, you better be ready to go at a moment’s notice.”

For many, starting Zappe probably seems like a no-brainer.

Yes, the sophomore quarterback is just 2-3 in his five starts, but there’s no doubt the Patriots offense looks better within him running the show than Jones. However, Zappe threw three interceptions in last Sunday’s road loss to the New York Giants and played an erratic brand of football. If he didn’t rebound in the second quarter, New England would’ve been justified in turning to Jones.

However, Zappe did turn things around and nearly led the Patriots to a victory. When the dust settled, he completed 16 of 26 passes for 209 yards while rushing five times for 37 yards and one touchdown.

In doing so, he earned the right to start in the final game of the season.