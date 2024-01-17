Bill Belichick Rumors: Jim Harbaugh Also Interviews With Potential Suitor

While former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems to be a slam dunk candidate for the Atlanta Falcons, the organization is exploring more than one potential splash for the opening.

After interviewing Belichick over the weekend, the Falcons announced Tuesday night that they also interviewed current University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

We have interviewed Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 17, 2024

With a talented roster, owner Arthur Smith and company are ready to make an impactful hire, now landing interviews with arguably the two best coaching candidates on the market.

Harbaugh enters the Atlanta conversation fresh off of a national championship with Michigan to spark a potential return to the NFL. During his previous tenure with San Francisco, Harbaugh’s 49ers defeated the Falcons in the 2012 NFC Championship game to advance to Super Bowl XLVII.

With Belichick tied to other NFC teams, the Falcons are doing their due diligence in their search for a major coaching upgrade for a team that has not reached the postseason since 2017.