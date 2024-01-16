Bill Belichick Makes First Stop On Expected Head Coach Interview Tour

After the Cowboys fell flat in the playoffs, nearly everyone could envision Bill Belichick taking over for Mike McCarthy and becoming the next head coach in Dallas.

But as rumors swirled about Belichick possibly making his way to the Cowboys, the legendary head coach made his first official move in search of his next NFL home.

Not even a week since the Patriots and Belichick mutually decided to part ways after 24 seasons, the Atlanta Falcons announced Monday night that they interviewed Belichick for their head coaching vacancy. The Falcons fired Arthur Smith on the last day of the regular season following a 7-10 campaign.

We have interviewed Bill Belichick for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 16, 2024

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added further context to Belichick interviewing with the Falcons.

“Legendary coach Bill Belichick and Falcons owner Arthur Blank met in person recently to discuss Atlanta’s head coaching job, per sources,” Pelissero wrote. “No deal is imminent. But there is mutual interest and conversations are ongoing.”

The Falcons also revealed they have interviewed Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Ravens assistant head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver for their head coaching job.

Belichick obviously has had much more success and experience than those candidates combined. Atlanta has been linked to Belichick for sometime now and offers a solid landing spot for the 71-year-old. The Falcons, who play in a weak NFC South, are in need of a quarterback, but should be set at the skill positions, making it an attractive destination.

But the Falcons could just be the first stop for Belichick on an expected head coaching interview tour this offseason with several openings around the NFL.