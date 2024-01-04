Braves Announce New Deal For Chris Sale After Red Sox Trade

The Braves didn’t view Chris Sale as a one-year rental when they acquired the veteran southpaw from the Red Sox.

Atlanta on Thursday morning announced a two-year, $38 million contract extension for Sale, who the club landed last week in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom. ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke down the ramifications of the newly constructed deal in a column published shortly after the extension was announced.

“Sale’s previous contract ran through 2024 and guaranteed him $27.5 million — though $10 million of it was deferred, bringing the present value down to around $20-21 million — with a $20 million club option for 2025,” Passan wrote. “The new deal bumps Sale’s present-day guarantee significantly, giving him $16 million in 2024 and $22 million in 2025, while the Braves add a buyout-free $18 million club option for 2026.”

The Braves clearly value Sale, but as Passan explained, the extension can be viewed as a precautionary move for Atlanta. Max Fried is expected to command major money on the open market next winter, while 40-year-old Charlie Morton could retire after the season.

As for the Red Sox, Craig Breslow and company were “adamant” about acquiring Grissom in the Sale trade. The 22-year-old comes to Boston with untapped potential, and he has a chance to fill a need that has long plagued the Red Sox.