Why Vaughn Grissom Can Finally Fill Long-Time Red Sox Need

While the Boston Red Sox have had changing needs the last few seasons, one position on the field has lacked stability for six seasons.

Soon-to-be Red Sox Hall of Famer Dustin Pedroia had a sensational career in Boston and locked down second base for a decade. His last full season came in 2017 before knee injuries ended his run of excellence at the position.

Since then, the Red Sox have tried to replace the stability with a number of characters, consisting of but not limited to: Brock Holt, Ian Kinsler, Michael Chavis, Christian Arroyo, Jose Peraza and Trevor Story (moved back to shortstop). Several other short-term fixes have come and gone in that span for the Red Sox.

In their latest offseason move, the Red Sox may have found the long-term solution they’ve been searching for.

Boston’s deal that sent 2018 World Series champion Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves brought infielder Vaughn Grissom to the Red Sox. Without a clear path to be an everyday player in the big leagues with Atlanta, Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow believes the 22-year-old can be just that with the Red Sox.

Although Grissom has played just 64 games in the majors, he has developed a solid bat in his minor league career. In 102 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, Grissom slashed .330/.419/.501 for a .921 OPS. The power can continue to develop, though the infielder can find gaps with 36 doubles.

Defensively, Grissom has played his cleanest innings with the glove while at second base, committing just four errors in 368 innings at the position since 2021.

If Grissom does enter the season as the everyday big league second baseman, some growing pains should be expected as Grissom adjusts to a full season at the game’s highest level with a new team. His future remains stretched out with six years of team control for the Red Sox.

Boston has not had a player play 100 games at second base in a season since Pedroia in 2016. If Grissom pans out, the Red Sox can finally feel comfortable with the shuffling door that had been the second base position.