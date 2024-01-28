Bruins’ Charlie Coyle Displays ‘Swagger, Confidence’ In Attitude On Ice

Charlie Coyle has settled into his role as the top-line center of the Boston Bruins, and with every passing shift, he has risen to the challenge.

Riding an eight-game point streak with four goals and eight assists, Coyle has shown his offensive reliability, along with being one of the strongest penalty-killing forwards on the team.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has seen Coyle’s personal development grow even more in his second season behind the bench.

“I see someone that wants to take over games and control games,” Montgomery told reporters, per the team. “But, there’s also a difference in his attitude. You can just see the swagger and confidence he has.”

Coyle said he’s always tried to play the right way in his career and for the team.

“The more you contribute, the more confidence grows and you just keep riding that,” Coyle told reporters, per the team. “I always just tried to play the right way and do it for the team and I play with some good linemates, some good players and play the right way and you hope you get rewarded for it. You hope the team gets rewarded for it. That’s the main thing.”

In 49 games this season, Coyle has potted 18 goals and added 24 assists for a total of 41 points. He is three goals shy of his career-high. The way he has been playing for the Bruins, there is little doubt he will eclipse his previous numbers this season.

“When you’re helping contribute out there (on the ice) and you’re finishing on plays or making plays and creating opportunities … that’s a good feeling.

“And that’s something I wasnt to continue to improve opn and do better. It’s the balance of playing the right way but also taking those opportunities to hang on to (the puck) another second or to look for that other play.”

The Bruins have 10 days off before they return to action on Feb. 6 when they host the Calgary Flames at TD Garden. In his career, Coyle has 10 points against the Flames.