Bruins Culture Key Factor In Boston’s Success In Centennial Season

The Boston Bruins head into the All-Star break with top honors across the league after clobbering the Philadelphia Flyers, 6-2, on Saturday.

As the owners of a 31-9-9 record and 71 points, the Bruins are first in the Atlantic, East and League. Not bad for a team that was supposedly going to “fall off” this season after losing key franchise players Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement in the offseason.

“Well, it kind of goes to show the culture that we’ve had throughout the years and what Bruins hockey is all about,” goaltender Linus Ullmark said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “It doesn’t matter if we lose one or two guys, even though it really stinks losing (Krejci) and Bergy. Obviously, you can’t really make up for those guys, but I think a lot of guys like (Charlie Coyle) and (Trent Frederic) for example, have really stepped up their game. (Brad Marchand) as well. And then, Pasta is Pasta.”

In Boston’s win over Philadelphia, Coyle recorded his 18th goal of the season, three shy of his career-high set in the 2015-16 season as a member of the Minnesota Wild. The Bruins’ top-line center had 16 minutes of ice time while winning 42.6% of faceoffs taken. On the season, Coyle is 51% in faceoff wins.

Story continues below advertisement

In the absence of Jake DeBrusk, Frederic was bumped up to the top line alongside Coyle and Marchand. Frederic earned the primary assist on Coyle’s goal, increasing his season-point total to 29, two shy of the career-high he set last year during the Black and Gold’s historic season.

Coming out of the holiday break, the Bruins own a 12-2-3 record taking 27 points out of a possible 34, along with a +45 goal differential on the season which is second to only the Vancouver Canucks.

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery has been critical of his team’s play, especially when they don’t play up to their standard, but pointed out three key factors to the team’s success over the last 17 games.

“Our togetherness, our intelligence and our game management,” Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage.

Story continues below advertisement

Not all of the Bruins will be able to enjoy the entire break. Montgomery, Pastrnalk and Jeremy Swayman were all selected for the All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on Feb. 3.

Ullmark is thrilled for his goalie partner but was sure to poke a little bit of fun at the location.

“I’m a little bit sad that he gets to go to Toronto of all places instead of going to sandy Florida because I know he loves the sun being from Alaska,” Ullmark said. “I’m very happy for him. He’s earned it. He’s doing his job every single day. He stays humble, and I couldn’t be more happy for him. I wanted to be there with him, but if one should go … I think it should be him.”

While Swayman is stretching his pads in Toronto, Ullmark said he and his family will be enjoying the warmth of the Bahamas.