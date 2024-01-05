BOSTON — David Pastrnak was selected to his fourth All-Star appearance, the Bruins announced on Thursday.

The Bruins forward has appeared in all 36 games this season for Boston and leads the team in goals, assists and points.

Entering the matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, Pastrnak has lit the lamp 22 times and added 28 helpers for 50 points.

Story continues below advertisement

The Czechnia native ranks sixth in the NHL for goals and points and is tied for 13th for assists. In 628 games across 10 seasons with the Bruins, Pastrnak has 323 goals and 344 assists for 667 points.

Pastrnak was selected to the All-Star Team in 2019, 2020 and 2023. In the 2020 game, he was named the All-Star Game MVP recording a total of four goals and two assists over the course of both the Atlantic’s semifinal win over the Metropolitan team and their loss in the final to the Pacific team.

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend will take place Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena home rink of the Toronto Maple Leafs.