Bruins Earn Overtime Win After Penalties Pile Up In Ottawa

The Boston Bruins did not have an easy path to victory on Thursday night against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

Boston committed nine penalties, some which came under question, against the Senators, but still found a way to push through for win No. 30 of the season. NESN analysts Billy Jaffe and Andrew Raycroft broke down the extended time in the penalty box on the “Morning Bru” podcast.

“The march to the penalty box began in the first period,” Jaffe said. “It ended up being the (David) Pastrnak penalty, the (Charlie) Coyle penalty in the first period.”

In a sea of other penalties, including a contested tripping call on Trent Frederic, Boston kept pace with opportunistic goals from David Pastrnak and Frederic.

The Bruins took advantage of pushing the pace in transition off of Ottawa’s opportunity, especially with Brad Marchand’s game-winning goal to close out a 3-2 win.

“There’s more than enough teams that are very good that lose these types of games,” Raycroft added. “It was a good job.”

The Bruins return to action on Saturday in Philadelphia to battle the Flyers in a matinee matchup. Puck drop is set at 12:30 p.m. ET. You can catch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

