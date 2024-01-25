Charlie Coyle Admits Bruins’ Effort Needs To Be ‘Better’ From Start

BOSTON — The Bruins fell into a 2-0 hole against the Carolina Hurricanes before tying the game in the third period.

Even though Brad Marchand potted two goals in the third, the Bruins fell to the Hurricanes after giving up a breakaway goal to Jordan Martinook.

“The effort that was there in the third, that was there,” Charlie Coyle told reporters after the loss. “And that’s a sign of what we have, but we need more of that early on.”

The Bruins not only gave up a goal in each of the first two periods, but both came while Boston was on the penalty kill.

“It’s hard enough in this league to get into a hole like that, but (our penalty kill) has to be better,” Coyle said. “We gotta do a better job there and give us a better chance. I think our all-around game wasn’t up to par to start.”

Coyle added: “We were kind of late on the puck. I think we need to be a little more on our toes and we weren’t.”

The Bruins top-center knows the team plays hard and has no quit when their backs are against the wall, but wants to see them start on time.

“We come out, and it’s just a different game we play,” Coyle said. “We need that focus right from the start.”

Coyle said the team will look at film from the loss and apply the necessary changes to their game when they head north of the border to take on the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night.