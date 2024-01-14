Danilo Gallinari Among Two Ex-Celtics Reportedly Traded To Worst NBA Team

A pair of former Boston Celtics big men reportedly have been sent packing to the worst team in the NBA.

The Washington Wizards traded Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala to the Detroit Pistons, as first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Sunday. The Wizards received Marvin Bagley III, Isaiah Livers and a pair of future second-round picks.

The Celtics traded both Gallinari and Muscala to the Wizards during the offseason. Boston landed Kristaps Porzingis in the three-team deal, which also resulted in Marcus Smart being sent to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gallinari was especially peeved by the deal since he signed a two-year contract with the Celtics before the 2022-23 campaign and missed that season due to a torn ACL.

The Pistons are 3-36 this season after an NBA record 28-game losing streak. The Wizards, however, haven’t fared much better with a 7-31 record.