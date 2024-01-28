Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, once famously said: “My husband cannot (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”
While Bündchen’s well-documented comment is from more than a decade ago, after the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, football fans were quick to reflect on sentiment Sunday.
It came after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw — and caught — the ball. You can watch the highlight from Ravens-Chiefs here.
Jackson’s pass was deflected into the air by Chiefs safety Justin Reid, and it initially looked like Kansas City might turn it into a pick-six. However, the speedy Jackson split a pair of Chiefs defenders and ultimately turned the pass and catch into a 13-yard gain.
The ESPN play-by-play now reads: “L. Jackson pass short left to L. Jackson.” And Gisele is left to eat her words.
Featured image via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images