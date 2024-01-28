Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of longtime New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, once famously said: “My husband cannot (expletive) throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

While Bündchen’s well-documented comment is from more than a decade ago, after the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI, football fans were quick to reflect on sentiment Sunday.

It came after Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw — and caught — the ball. You can watch the highlight from Ravens-Chiefs here.

Gisele: "My husband cannot f—ing throw the ball and catch the ball."



Lamar: "Hold my beer." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) January 28, 2024

Gisele Bundchen was wrong … apparently a QB can throw it and catch it themselves 😂 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 28, 2024

Gisele in shambles. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 28, 2024

Gisele, hate to break it to you but it can be done. — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) January 28, 2024

Gisele was WRONG



You CAN throw the (expletive) ball and catch the ball#AFCChampionship pic.twitter.com/F6uxk72u6r — Bill Speros (@billsperos) January 28, 2024

Gisele Bundchen married the wrong QB- this guy CAN throw and catch the ball! 😅@Lj_era8 #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/cYECQSHp3y — Ryan Murphy (@RyanMurphyr) January 28, 2024

Jackson’s pass was deflected into the air by Chiefs safety Justin Reid, and it initially looked like Kansas City might turn it into a pick-six. However, the speedy Jackson split a pair of Chiefs defenders and ultimately turned the pass and catch into a 13-yard gain.

The ESPN play-by-play now reads: “L. Jackson pass short left to L. Jackson.” And Gisele is left to eat her words.