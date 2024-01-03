How New Red Sox Infielder Remembers Fenway Park Introduction

As Vaughn Grissom prepares to start the next chapter of his career with the Boston Red Sox, the 22-year-old is already very familiar with making an impact at Fenway Park.

Grissom made his Major League Baseball debut in Boston against the Red Sox on Aug. 10, 2022. The still-young infielder wasted no time making his presence felt in the big leagues, blasting a home run over the Green Monster for his first big league long ball.

80-grade bat flip.



80-grade family reaction. pic.twitter.com/DrPG3ldHvm — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) August 11, 2022

Earlier in 2023, Grissom recalled that game and reflected on the emotions of debuting on such a stage in front of the Red Sox.

“Right when I get to contact, I swear time froze for two seconds,” Grissom said in a feature for Bally Sports South. “I’m sitting there watching the ball make contact with the bat. It stops, this is good. The ball came off the bat in slow motion. I see the angle it’s going at.”

ᴍᴇᴍᴏʀʏ ʟᴀɴᴇ 🎥@GrissomVaughn now heads to Boston, the site of his memorable MLB debut.



Earlier this year, Grissom rewatched his first career homer at Fenway Park and broke down every detail from his approach to seeing EY and Wash to meeting @MoneyyyMikeee at home plate. pic.twitter.com/1UhNi1775G — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) December 30, 2023

Grissom continued to produce in Triple-A in 2023, posting a .921 OPS as a rising Braves prospect. Now, Grissom has a new path to MLB playing time with the Red Sox in 2024.

Grissom looks to stretch that success over a full season in his debut campaign with the Red Sox.