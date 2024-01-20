Jarren Duran Can Be Red Sox Sparkplug Again In 2024

SPRINGFIELD, Mass — Last season, Jarren Duran emerged as a dynamic leadoff hitter for the Red Sox, hitting. 295 with a .828 OPS before a season-ending injury at Yankee Stadium stopped his momentum.

At the top of the order, Duran’s one-of-a-kind speed put pressure on defenses as he turned singles into doubles. After his injury, the Red Sox lineup faltered in production and seemed to lack a spark.

Now entering 2024, Duran is healthy and ready to resupply his impact in the leadoff spot for the Red Sox, especially for a lineup that lost discipline in Justin Turner and power in Adam Duvall.

“Offseason (has been) great, I’m healthy,” Duran told reporters on Saturday during Red Sox Winter Weekend at the MassMutual Center. “I’ve been sprinting, lifting, doing sleds. I feel great.”

Even with his potential from 2023, Duran remains hungry to produce at a higher level over the course of a full season for the Red Sox.

“I’m excited to get some more hustle doubles,” Duran added. “(Kyle Hudson) will be at third, so I want have him screaming at me at first base to run, run, run. I’m excited. I like what we’re doing. I like the guys we got. I’m super excited to see what we can do.”

For an offense in need of an identity, Duran’s return could be massive for Boston.