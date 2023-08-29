BOSTON — What was originally thought to just be a slight toe contusion has turned into season-ending surgery for Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran.

Alex Cora told reporters the speedy 26-year-old will have surgery to repair his toe on Wednesday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“He’s gonna lose the season,” Cora said. “The expectations are for him to be back and ready to go for spring training.”

Duran came out of the Red Sox game against the New York Yankees on Aug. 20 after he tried to climb the left-field wall on a home run by Gleyber Torres.

Before the injury, Duran was slashing .295/.346/.482 with 98 hits, 34 doubles, eight home runs and 40 RBIs to go along with the 24 stolen bases.

“It’s always tough when you lose a player,” Cora said, comparing the injury to what Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a few years back. “I don’t know if it’s exactly what Mahomes had, but it’s something that he’ll be okay.

“This happens throughout your career. It’s just the timing of it. But, he had a good season. He did well for us. It’s a guy we counted on in the future and he’ll be okay. He’ll bounce back.”

Despite Duran being injured climbing a wall and Yankees’ Aaron Judge losing a chunk of the season due to a ligament tear in his toe, Cora said he doesn’t encourage players to stop playing the game as hard as they do.

“We appreciate the effort,” Cora said. “That’s what we want from these guys. Go out and make plays. (Duran) got hurt trying to make a play, we’re not mad at that. We love when they rob homers. People should keep trying to do that.”

With Duran out for the season, Cora said Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela might have an opportunity to stay with the Red Sox behind Alex Verdugo, Masataka Yoshida and Adam Duvall.

“We’ll see what we do in the upcoming days,” Cora said. “Then whoever stays here or whatever we decide — they’ll play.”

Abreu was placed on the paternity list and Rafaela was a late-inning replacement in the loss to the Houston Astros on Monday. Cora confirmed Rafaela will play in Boston’s second game of the three-game set with Houston on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

First pitch is slated for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch the game following an hour of pregame coverage on NESN.