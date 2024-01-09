Jimmy Kimmel fired back at Aaron Rodgers on social media last week, but it turns out the late-night host had more to say about the New York Jets quarterback.

A lot more.

Rodgers infuriated Kimmel last week when he indicated the ABC talent’s name could appear on the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s associates. Kimmel furiously refuted the claim and threatened legal action against the four-time NFL MVP.

That brings us to Monday when Kimmel teed off on Rodgers in a tongue-lashing that spanned over six minutes. Here is a chunk of the diatribe that was transcribed by Pro Football Talk.

“I’ve seen guys like him before. Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on a football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he’s smarter than everybody else. The idea that his brain is just average is unfathomable to him. We learned during COVID somehow he knows more about science than scientists.

“A guy who went to community college then got into Cal on a football scholarship and didn’t graduate. Someone who never spent a minute studying the human body is an expert in the field of immunology. He just put on a magic helmet and that ‘G’ made him a genius. Aaron got two As on his report card. They were both in the word Aaron, OK? And can you imagine that this hamster-brained man knows what the government is up to because he’s a quarterback doing research on YouTube and listening to podcasts?

“I looked it up. This is actually a thing. It’s called the Dunning-Kruger effect. The Dunning-Kruger is a cognitive bias in which people with limited competence in a particular domain overestimate their abilities. In other words, Aaron Rodgers is too arrogant to know how ignorant he is. They let him host ‘Jeopardy!’ for two weeks. Now he knows everything.“

Rodgers on Monday said he planned to address the Kimmel situation on Tuesday’s episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”