The Dallas Cowboys flopped again in the playoffs, horrendously losing, 48-32, to the Green Bay Packers in their wild card battle on Sunday.

As expected, this prompted a near-instant reaction from viewers who called for Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy’s job at halftime. Social media saw an outpour of Bill Belichick-to-Cowboys posts amid a playoff contest that was never competitive and only raised questions surrounding McCarthy’s future following an encouraging NFC East-leading 12-5 regular season from Dallas — which included a perfect 8-0 run at home.

“We’re disappointed. I got a whole team that’s hurting,” McCarthy told reporters postgame, per team-provided video. “I haven’t thought past the outcome of this game.”

McCarthy added: “We did not play to our capabilities, the way we’ve been playing particularly at home and we’re disappointed.”

It’s early, but could the latest Cowboys meltdown mark the end of McCarthy’s stint with the organization?

Dallas rode into Sunday’s game winners of 16 straight at AT&T Stadium. Yet, even with an uprise of optimism overtaking an ongoing stigma of disappointment when the moments matter the most, the Cowboys crumbled.

“This is a hurtful loss,” McCarthy explained. “We put ourselves in position to play a home playoff game. We had a great opportunity, felt great about the week of preparation. Thought we matched up well but we picked the wrong day to have a bad day.”

Just before the end of the second quarter, Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott tossed a costly interception, turning a potential 13-point Packers lead into a 20-point deficit. From there, the Cowboys had nothing going for them and team owner Jerry Jones was just as stunned as the 80,000 in attendance.

While the Packers advance to play either the Los Angeles Rams or Detroit Lions, the Cowboys transition quickly into offseason mode.

In the last 27 seasons, Dallas’ playoff win total remains at just four.