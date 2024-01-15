Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones felt like the rest of his fanbase.

“I’m floored,” Jones told reporters after the Cowboys were punked against the Green Bay Packers in a 48-32 first-round loss at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

Jones called Dallas’ loss one of the biggest surprises since he’s been involved in sports, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. He said it was the most painful loss and “beyond comprehension,” per ESPN’s Ed Werder.

“I don’t have any comments, questions or answers on why we didn’t do what we wanted to do tonight,” Jones told reporters, per NFL Network’s Clayton Holloway. “I won’t get into any of the addressing of coaches, personnel, any of it.”

The Packers took a 27-0 lead late in the second quarter after Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw his second interception of the game. Green Bay added touchdown drives on each of their two second-half possessions and took a 41-16 advantage with 1:27 left in the third.

Jones did not dive into the Cowboys coaching situation, despite the fact many are calling for Mike McCarthy’s job after that performance. That surely is not going away as Jones and the Cowboys head into the offseason.