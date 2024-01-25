MLB Rumors: Former Red Sox Christian Arroyo Joins New Team

After a three-year run in the Red Sox organization, Christian Arroyo is heading back to the National League.

Arroyo reached an agreement to take his talents to Milwaukee, per MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy. According to FanSided’s Robert Murray, it’s a minor-league deal for the veteran utility man that features a $1.5 million base salary with $500,000 in incentives.

The 28-year-old is coming off an underwhelming 2023 season with the Red Sox, who acquired him from Cleveland via waiver claim in August 2020. Arroyo played in 66 games for Boston before the franchise designated him for assignment in early August. The 2013 first-round pick cleared waivers and finished the campaign with Triple-A Worcester but elected free agency in early October.

Arroyo probably has a legitimate opportunity to see a fair share of big league action with Milwaukee in the upcoming season. The reigning NL Central champions aren’t terribly strong in the infield, specifically at second and third base. Arroyo also saw time at first base, shortstop and right field during his Boston tenure.

And if Arroyo, who began his career with the San Francisco Giants, ends up carving out an important role for himself with the Brewers, he will be set to reunite with the Red Sox in late May when Milwaukee travels to Boston for a three-game weekend series at Fenway Park.