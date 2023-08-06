Christian Arroyo seemed to be the odd man out in the latest shuffle of Red Sox middle infielders. After being designated for assignment as the corresponding move in the promotion of recent acquisition Luis Urías, Arroyo will stay in the Red Sox organization.

The team announced on Sunday that the veteran infielder cleared was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester, as Arroyo and Urias basically switch spots.

Boston originally claimed Arroyo off of waivers from Cleveland during the 2020 season. After years as a role player and finding plenty of time at second base, Arroyo got caught in a crowded middle infield group of Pablo Reyes, Yu Chang and the recently traded Kiké Hernández.

The 28-year-old slashed .241/.268/.369 with three home runs with 66 games this season. Across his Boston career, Arroyo hit .264 with a .716 OPS.

Arroyo now looks to refine his game and be ready for the next major league opportunity that opens.