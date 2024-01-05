MLB Rumors: Potential Red Sox Pitching Target Rejecting Yankees?

Jordan Montgomery, a possible fit for next season’s Red Sox rotation, spent six years with the Yankees, but the now-free-agent pitcher might be expressing zero interest in going back to New York.

Montgomery, 31, reached the mountaintop with the Rangers in 2023, helping Texas seize its first World Series in franchise history. Over a year prior, Montgomery was traded by the Yankees at the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline, yet New York reportedly has come back around after the left-hander after its horrendous 82-80 playoff miss run last season.

“The person with knowledge of the Yankees’ thinking says Montgomery is the Yankees’ first choice to upgrade the rotation, but doubts a reunion will happen because Montgomery prefers to return to the Rangers after their first world championship in 2023,” NJ.com’s Randy Miller reported Thursday. “Montgomery was a key component in Texas’ run through the postseason, and bonded with his teammates there.”

Montgomery went 10-11 as a member of the Cardinals and Rangers last season, recording a 3.20 ERA throughout 32 starts made in the regular season. When October baseball rolled around, Montgomery stepped up for Texas, going 3-1 with a 2.90 ERA, including two scoreless starts of six-plus innings — both resulting in wins.

Story continues below advertisement

Considering all went well in Texas, and the main core still intact is poised to be favored for yet another deep run, it’s no surprise why Montgomery would prefer to stay in place. Especially with the Yankees having their significant offensive issues from last season that dragged New York to rock bottom.

The Rangers have already proven willing to invest, spending over $500 million, including $300 million on starting pitching alone.