Taking Stock: Red Sox Among ‘Best Fits’ For Top Free Agents

It’s been a sluggish offseason for those who expected the Red Sox to make a splash move, but those folks can still hold out hope despite Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto being off the board.

Boston’s still got options at its disposal.

In fact, it’s believed the Red Sox are among the best fits for a number of top free agents still on the market this Major League Baseball offseason.

In an exercise for The Athletic, MLB insiders and analysts Keith Law, Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman, Eno Sarris and Jim Bowden got together and identified their top available free agents. In doing that, they also tabbed the Red Sox among the best fits for seven players — despite Boston not doing much of anything thus far.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery, Marcus Stroman, Tim Anderson, Hyun-jin Ryu and Whit Merrifield are all viewed as potential options for the Red Sox, with the first three viewed as three of the top four available free agents left.

Yamamoto is the biggest fish in the free-agent pond, and many believe he could command up to $300 million despite having yet to pitch in the big leagues. The Red Sox are scheduled to meet with the 25-year-old this week, placing them among the finalists.

Boston intends to add starting pitching this offseason, as made clear by new chief baseball officer Craig Breslow. That’s why it’s viewed as a contender for Stroman and Ryu, as well. Montgomery, on the other hand, has a simple explanation.

It’s been slow for the Red Sox, but maybe the offseason is about to pick up.