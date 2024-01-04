MLB Rumors: Why Braves Took Risk With Chris Sale Trade

Chris Sale will begin a new chapter with the Braves in the 2024 Major League Baseball season after Atlanta took a calculated risk on the 2018 World Series champion.

The Red Sox on Saturday traded Sale and cash considerations to the Braves in exchange for infield prospect Vaughn Grissom. It was viewed as a win-win trade for both sides. Boston received a player who is projected to be the team’s everyday second baseman, and Atlanta acquired a pitcher with an extensive track record.

However, the primary concern for the Braves is Sale’s health. Injuries plagued the 34-year-old’s final years in Boston, so Atlanta did take a risk by trading for Sale.

The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal on Tuesday noted Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos weighed “two powerful forces:” The acquisition cost for starting pitching this offseason and the Braves’ expanding payroll.

The Los Angeles Dodgers paid a hefty price to acquire Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow. Those were sweepstakes the Braves weren’t equipped to be in. Rosenthal also noted Atlanta has multiple long-term options if Sale doesn’t work out or if Max Fried leaves after the 2024 season.

Sale needs to be what Charlie Morton became for Atlanta when he arrived in the 2021 season from the Tampa Bay Rays. Morton was coming off a down season, but he’s been a solid starter for the Braves. The hope for Atlanta is he can be its fourth starter to use in the playoffs.

Grissom also wasn’t going to crack the starting lineup with Orlando Arcia beating him at shortstop and everyone else’s spot secured.

Things could go wrong with injuries to either Spencer Strider, Fried, Morton or Sale, but it was a calculated risk to get quality starting pitching at an affordable price to continue competing in the National League East.

Sale had to waive his no-trade clause to approve the trade, and the Braves announced they signed him to a new two-year deal when he was introduced.