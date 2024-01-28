NFL Rumors: Falcons Hire Patriots Target As Offensive Coordinator

As the New England Patriots continue their search for their fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons, the Atlanta Falcons helped cross one name off that list.

Just days after hiring Los Angles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach, the Falcons also hired Rams pass-game coordinator Zac Robison as their offensive coordinator, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

As one of the top candidates on the market, the 37-year-old interviewed with the Patriots for their opening before following Morris to Atlanta. The two former Sean McVay assistants join the Falcons in hopes of elevating the team to the postseason after three 7-10 seasons with notable shortcomings under previous head coach Arthur Smith.

Despite losing out on Robinson, the Patriots have had a productive weekend on the coordinator front. Under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, New England is set to promote defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The search for the offensive coordinator of Mayo’s staff continues, including another interview on Sunday with Rams tight ends coach and former New England assistant Nick Caley. That interview follows one with San Francisco 49ers tight end coach Brian Fleury, with both interviews reported by NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.