New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo reportedly is interested in not one, but two offensive assistants who have worked under Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Mayo is set to interview Nick Caley and Zac Robinson for New England’s offensive coordinator position, as reported Sunday by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Caley, who served as the Rams tight ends coach in 2023, would interview with the Patriots. Breer was the first to report Robinson was added to the mix.

Robinson has worked for the Rams since 2019. He rose up the ranks under McVay and served as LA’s quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the last two seasons. He started as an assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was the assistant receivers coach in 2020.

Breer reported Caley will interview Monday and Robinson will meet with Mayo on Tuesday.

Caley, who spent eight seasons on Bill Belichick’s staff before leaving for LA last offseason, is not the only one with Patriots ties, though. Robinson was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Robinson has been viewed as one of the hottest offensive coordinator candidates this offseason and reportedly has gained interest from the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images