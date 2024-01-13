One Patriots’ Confidant Believed Press Conference Was Great ‘Performance’

Robert Kraft and Bill Belichick stood together in a united front to announce the New England Patriots and the legendary coach were “mutually” parting ways on Thursday.

Much like how they interacted during the season, was the amicable split just another performance by the dynamic duo? One longtime confidant of Kraft’s believes it to be, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham & Wright Thompson.

The statements were brief. Kraft and Belichick embraced at the end of it. A confidant of Kraft’s who watched thought it was a virtuoso performance. “Robert’s idea, throughout this process, was how can I look the best I can on this thing?” he said. “He got what he wanted. A hug at the end of the press conference. … Completely amicable. It’s an amazing performance because I don’t think Bill has given Robert eye contact in a year and a half.”

Whether or not the press conference was indeed an “act,” there is no denying Belichick’s accomplishments as the head coach in New England.

Story continues below advertisement

Several reports surrounding the Patriots season have surfaced regarding the relationships between Belichick and Jonathan Kraft as well as Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. Even Tom Brady’s visit to Gillette Stadium in 2021 has shed light on the other side of the Patriots dynasty.