Bill Belichick’s time in New England reportedly is over.

The Patriots and their legendary head coach have “mutually” agreed to part ways, according to multiple reports. Belichick spent 24 seasons as the Patriots’ head coach and won six Super Bowl titles.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero offered more details in a segment on NFL Network.

“Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are parting ways,” Pelissero said. “Expect an announcement, potentially a press conference, as soon as today. … Belichick and New England are both moving on.

“Both sides had a variety of things that they felt needed to change if they were to move forward together. They had extensive conversations for hours. Belichick took a couple of days to mull things over. They just could not get to the point where they felt like it was the right thing for them to stay for season number 25.”

The Patriots now will go on a coaching search for the first time since 2000. Jerod Mayo, Brian Flores, Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels reportedly all are candidates to succeed Belichick.

