While New England Patriots fans continue to wait for an update on the future of head coach Bill Belichick, one Patriots reporter is doubling down.

NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran, who first reported in mid-December that owner Robert Kraft made his decision, doesn’t see anything changing. Curran expressed as much Tuesday during his “Patriots Talk Podcast.”

“As I reported in December, a decision was made further back in the year that the Patriots would be parting with Bill Belichick at the end of the season,” Curran said. “The end of the season is upon us. They have not parted ways. But the decision remains.

“Bill Belichick will not be back as the head coach for the New England Patriots in 2024. That being the case, why the wait? I think it has a lot to do with the untangling of a 24-year union with an individual. And that untangling is going to take some time, especially if you want to keep the relationship in tact going forward.”

Curran concluded the podcast and stated: “But as we said, steady as she goes, Bill Belichick, the decision we reported on last month that the Patriots will part ways with him, remains the one that will ultimately happen.”

Curran also does not believe the availability of Mike Vrabel will alter New England’s plan. Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday parted ways, meaning the Patriots Hall of Famer now is available on the open market. Curran still believes the Patriots will move forward with Jerod Mayo over Vrabel, though others like Patriots radio broadcaster Scott Zolak believes Vrabel could now succeed Belichick.

Belichick remains under contract with the Patriots, and the future Hall of Famer indicated he will not mutually part ways as some believe Kraft hoped.