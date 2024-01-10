The Tennessee Titans on Tuesday fired Mike Vrabel, and the move ignited the rumor mill linking the former New England Patriots linebacker to be the successor to Bill Belichick.

Vrabel is viewed as a “home run hire” for Robert Kraft, according to The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin. Past comments from the head coach would hint at the idea becoming a reality, and there reportedly is “mutual interest” from both sides.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss on Wednesday added insight on whether there is interest from the Patriots following Vrabel’s availability.

“My strong sense talking to people around the Patriots organization is that any decision on Belichick is completely independent of Vrabel’s sudden availability,” Reiss said on “Get Up.”

Story continues below advertisement

Reiss called Vrabel a “wild card” for Kraft, who could take multiple meetings with Belichick to discuss his future, according to the Patriots reporter. This doesn’t mean New England won’t part ways with Belichick, but there likely isn’t panic from the Krafts as they face a franchise-altering decision.

Vrabel will be a highly sought-after head coach, so New England won’t be the only team seeking his services. However, his name will continue to be linked to the Patriots until a decision on Belichick is finalized.