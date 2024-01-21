A coach with Foxboro, Mass. roots might return to New England to lead the Patriots offense.

No, we’re not talking about Josh McDaniels. Not in this story, at least.

Nick Caley is scheduled to interview for the Patriots’ vacant offensive coordinator position, per a report Sunday morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The void on Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff was created when Bill O’Brien left New England to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Caley served as the Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach this season, but that marked his first NFL coaching campaign outside of New England. The 40-year-old worked on Bill Belichick’s staff from 2015 to 2022, starting as an offensive assistant before becoming tight ends coach. Caley, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, also has experience working with fullbacks at the professional level.

Story continues below advertisement

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 1/21, 9:48am
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
+126
Sun 1/21, 6:30 PM
BUF -2.5 O/U 46
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
Buffalo Bills
BUF
-149

This isn’t the first time Caley is in contention to land an NFL offensive coordinator job. As Schefter pointed out in his report Sunday, the John Carroll product interviewed for the position with the New York Jets and the Houston Texans last offseason.

Caley could prove to be an ideal candidate for Mayo, Robert Kraft and company. In addition to checking the box of experience with the Patriots, Caley’s stock might have grown after spending a season under the Sean McVay tree.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

More Patriots:

Patriots Insider Sheds Light On Bill Belichick’s Sons’ Situation

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images