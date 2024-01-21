A coach with Foxboro, Mass. roots might return to New England to lead the Patriots offense.

No, we’re not talking about Josh McDaniels. Not in this story, at least.

Nick Caley is scheduled to interview for the Patriots’ vacant offensive coordinator position, per a report Sunday morning from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The void on Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff was created when Bill O’Brien left New England to become Ohio State’s offensive coordinator.

Caley served as the Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach this season, but that marked his first NFL coaching campaign outside of New England. The 40-year-old worked on Bill Belichick’s staff from 2015 to 2022, starting as an offensive assistant before becoming tight ends coach. Caley, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, also has experience working with fullbacks at the professional level.

Story continues below advertisement

This isn’t the first time Caley is in contention to land an NFL offensive coordinator job. As Schefter pointed out in his report Sunday, the John Carroll product interviewed for the position with the New York Jets and the Houston Texans last offseason.

Caley could prove to be an ideal candidate for Mayo, Robert Kraft and company. In addition to checking the box of experience with the Patriots, Caley’s stock might have grown after spending a season under the Sean McVay tree.