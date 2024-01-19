Bill O’Brien Reportedly Leaving Patriots, Joining College Powerhouse

Bill O’Brien’s second stint with the New England Patriots only lasted one season.

While some expected O’Brien to follow Bill Belichick to his next destination, which is looking more and more like the Atlanta Falcons, O’Brien changed course and is headed back to the college ranks.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Thursday night that O’Brien has been hired by Ohio State to serve as the offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes. It isn’t O’Brien’s first time in the Big 10 Conference as he was Penn State’s head coach for two seasons from 2012-13. O’Brien also was Alabama’s offensive coordinator for two seasons prior to rejoining the Patriots.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer noted the move was “something (Ryan) Day and O’Brien put a lot of thought into” after a trying year for O’Brien with the Patriots.

O’Brien was tasked with rejuvenating the Patriots offense after it failed miserably under the guidance of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge during the 2022 season. But O’Brien didn’t have any better luck as New England’s offense cratered and third-year quarterback Mac Jones regressed to the point that he was unplayable late in the season. The Patriots finished the campaign tied for last in the league with the Carolina Panthers in scoring with 13.9 points per game.

O’Brien also had conflicts during this season with the Patriots. He laid into Jones on the sidelines during New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts and reportedly had a spat with Belichick as well.

O’Brien might see the college world as a better fit for him now at this juncture in his coaching career. Day will be on the hot seat entering the 2024 season and if Day has another underwhelming year, O’Brien could position himself to be the next head coach of the Buckeyes.

As for the Patriots, Mayo has the all-important assignment of picking New England’s next offensive coordinator, which will be its fourth in as many seasons.