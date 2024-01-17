The New England Patriots will officially introduce Jerod Mayo as the organization’s next head coach at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

But before Patriots owner Robert Kraft, president Jonathan Kraft and Mayo addressed reporters, the organization shared a hype video for what it referred to as “the next chapter.”

Mayo, who was a first-round pick by the Patriots in 2008 and then played eight seasons, joined Bill Belichick’s coaching staff in 2019. The 37-year-old, who is the youngest head coach in the NFL, is the 15th head coach in franchise history.

Belichick and the Patriots last Thursday parted ways after 24 seasons together. Mayo, who reportedly had a clause in his contract that ensured he would take over for Belichick, was named the franchise’s next head coach Friday. There was no coaching search from Kraft and company as the Patriots long have had a “gut feeling” on Mayo.

The introductory press conference at Gillette Stadium is slated to start at noon ET.

