It was tough to read Bill Belichick’s body language as he left the field for what might have been his final game as New England Patriots head coach.

This wasn’t because Belichick purposely tried to be stoic as he walked out to midfield to meet New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh after New England’s 17-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. It was because the longtime head coach Patriots covered up his entire face, with his eyes barely coming through for FOX cameras to see.

Will this be the final time Bill Belichick walks off the field at Gillette Stadium as head coach of the Patriots?



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/zgPTA8Icni — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 7, 2024

Yes, it was snowy, windy and freezing cold in Foxboro, Mass. on Sunday afternoon, but those elements aren’t any the 71-year-old head coach hasn’t handled with ease before. As such, NBC Sports’ Peter King understandably was a bit taken by Belichick’s end-of-game look.

“Man, that was weird after his last game, presumably, as Patriots coach,” King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column. “He covered his face post-game so all that was visible, barely, was his eyes. Yeah. Weird.”

The sight will become even weirder if the Patriots decide to move on from Belichick in the coming days. And according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, many around New England’s facility believe the future Pro Football Hall of Famer’s Patriots tenure is “nearing an end.”