FOXBORO, Mass. — The New York Jets defeated the New England Patriots on Sunday, marking their first victory in the series since Week 16 of 2015.

Yes, they lost 15 consecutive games.

It’s a statistic that has followed the Jets around for multiple seasons, but they can finally put it behind them after a 17-3 victory at Gillette Stadium in Week 18 — the first for nearly every player on New York’s roster.

“I hope it means a lot,” Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian said postgame. “There’s a lot to be said about winning the last game of the season, but it’s nice to not have to talk about it anymore.”

There’s been a lot of turnover in New York over the past few seasons, so the majority of its roster only lost single-digit games consecutively. That hasn’t stopped the Jets from hearing the noise, something they’re glad to put an end to.

“I know it means a lot to the organization,” defensive lineman Solomon Thomas said. “It means a lot to the fans… We’re all happy to get that done.”

“It feels great,” cornerback Sauce Gardner told reporters. “It’s a true blessing. It’s things like that — the little things matter. That’s a part of history right there, if you ask me. It’s the end of a 15-game losing streak on our end, and that’s another blessing. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other guys or any other coaches.”

In the end, it can all be summed up in what Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley told NESN.com after the game:

“We don’t have to talk about it anymore.”