While Peyton Manning had plenty of success in his Hall of Fame career, Bill Belichick constantly found a way to stop the legendary quarterback while coaching the New England Patriots.

After Belichick took over in New England for the 2000 season, Manning went 5-10 against the Patriots, running into powerful defenses in winter weather on numerous occasions in Foxboro. Manning did have the postseason advantage, winning three of the five playoff battles against the Patriots.

Just as one era came to an end when Manning retired after Super Bowl 50, another came to an end on Thursday when Belichick mutually parted ways with the Patriots after 24 seasons. Manning took time to honor his longtime rival with an Instagram post.

“Congrats, Bill, on an unbelievable run with the Patriots,” Manning wrote.

Whether he quarterbacked the Indianapolis Colts or the Denver Broncos, Belichick constantly found a way to challenge Manning in a battle of historic quarterbacks with Tom Brady leading the Patriots.