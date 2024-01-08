Raiders Fans Make Known Preference For Head Coach, Not Bill Belichick

The New England Patriots are not the only team in the NFL with a question mark surrounding its head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders also have a decision to make regarding their coach since firing Josh McDaniels in October.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported both the Los Angeles Chargers and Raiders were considered “less likely options” for Bill Belichick to land if the longtime Patriots coach parts ways with the franchise he’s called home for the past 24 seasons.

Raider Nation sent a message to Las Vegas owner Mark Davis during the team’s regular-season finale win over the Denver Broncos when they chanted “AP” for interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

This video of Antonio Pierce leaving the field with the fans will give you goosebumps. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/IlydivFON2 — Logan Reever (@loganreever) January 8, 2024

Pierce was named the Raiders interim head coach after Las Vegas fired McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler on Halloween night. The Raiders finished 5-4 under Pierce and second in the AFC West.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that players in the Raiders organization have supported Pierce being retained as the team’s head coach, but even if Davis is interested in removing the interim tag, he will need to follow the NFL rules and conduct a full search and process.