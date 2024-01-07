The Los Angeles Chargers are viewed as one of the top landing spots for a head coach this offseason. But the Bolts might not be as interested in Bill Belichick and many speculated they would be.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday both the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders are considered “less likely options” for the longtime New England Patriots head coach.

Rapoport’s report comes less than one week after CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Belichick was “surfacing” in LA’s initial talks. ESPN’s Dan Graziano also wrote last month that Belichick could be interested in the Chargers.

Another contradicting report came from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Russini on Sunday reported the Raiders are hoping to meet with Belichick this offseason, should the 71-year-old part ways with the Patriots.

Many expect Belichick will move on from New England after this season, whether that be a mutual parting of ways, firing or trade. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, specifically, referred to Belichick as “gone” on the network’s Week 18 pregame coverage.

Rapoport also wrote Sunday the Washington Commanders are not likely to pursue Belichick. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported hours before New England’s season finale that Commanders owner Josh Harris is “enamored” by Belichick.

Belichick and the Patriots close out their season against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Belichick reportedly will meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday, though that doesn’t mean a final decision will be made on Black Monday in the NFL.