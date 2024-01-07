The Los Angeles Chargers are viewed as one of the top landing spots for a head coach this offseason. But the Bolts might not be as interested in Bill Belichick and many speculated they would be.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Sunday both the Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders are considered “less likely options” for the longtime New England Patriots head coach.

Rapoport’s report comes less than one week after CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Belichick was “surfacing” in LA’s initial talks. ESPN’s Dan Graziano also wrote last month that Belichick could be interested in the Chargers.

more patriots

Patriots Rumors: Conflicting Reports On This Team’s Bill Belichick Interest

by Zack Cox 2 Min Read

Another Report Ties Brian Flores To Possible Patriots Coaching Vacancy

by Dakota Randall 2 Min Read

Patriots Rumors: Here’s What Bill Belichick Must Do To Remain Coach

by Keagan Stiefel 2 Min Read

Another contradicting report came from The Athletic’s Dianna Russini. Russini on Sunday reported the Raiders are hoping to meet with Belichick this offseason, should the 71-year-old part ways with the Patriots.

Story continues below advertisement

Many expect Belichick will move on from New England after this season, whether that be a mutual parting of ways, firing or trade. FOX Sports NFL insider Jay Glazer, specifically, referred to Belichick as “gone” on the network’s Week 18 pregame coverage.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 1/7, 3:58pm
New York Jets
NYJ
+118
Sun 1/7, 1:00 PM
NE -2.5 O/U 34
Matchup Stats
0
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
-139

Rapoport also wrote Sunday the Washington Commanders are not likely to pursue Belichick. However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported hours before New England’s season finale that Commanders owner Josh Harris is “enamored” by Belichick.

    What do you think?  Leave a comment.

Belichick and the Patriots close out their season against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Belichick reportedly will meet with Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Monday, though that doesn’t mean a final decision will be made on Black Monday in the NFL.

More NFL:

Rex Ryan Gives Bill Belichick Advice Amid Uncertain NFL Future

About the Author

Sean T. McGuire

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

One half of the NESN.com media boys. Bill Belichick once told me I asked a "Good question," and I think he meant it. Then again, a social media stranger once hated me for trashing Tua Tagovailoa.

More From Sean

In This Article

Featured image via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images