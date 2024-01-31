Red Sox Claim Utility Player From White Sox, DFA Pitcher

The Red Sox on Wednesday made an addition to their 40-man roster weeks ahead of spring training.

Boston claimed utility player Romy González from the Chicago White Sox, and it designated Zack Weiss for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster, as announced in a press release.

González was drafted by the White Sox in the 18th round of the 2018 MLB Amateur Draft. He’s hit five home runs and 27 RBIs on a .600 OPS in three seasons with Chicago while playing middle infield and in the outfield. González in August underwent surgery to repair a labrum tear in his shoulder, which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2023 season. The 27-year-old has local ties playing for the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod Baseball League in 2017 where he was named an all-star.

Weiss was claimed by the Red Sox from the Los Angeles Angels in August. He recorded a 3.21 ERA in 12 games with Boston with 15 strikeouts.

González’s inclusion to the 40-man roster puts the Red Sox at three utility players along with Ceddanne Rafaela and Pablo Reyes.