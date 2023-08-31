The Boston Red Sox made a roster move last week that generated little noise by claiming reliever Zack Weiss off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels.

But with Boston’s bullpen overworked and rosters expanding at the start of September, Weiss could make an impact for the Red Sox over the final month of the season.

The 31-year-old certainly made a good first impression on his new organization as he made his debut with Triple-A Worcester on Wednesday night against the Norfolk Tides. Weiss pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two.

The right-hander, who is on Boston’s 40-man roster, came to the Red Sox with experience pitching in the major leagues. Weiss made six appearances for the Angels this season, going 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA. He fared better in limited action with the Angels last season, posting a 3.38 ERA in 12 appearances.

Story continues below advertisement

Weiss won’t be a difference-making reliever for the Red Sox if they do call him up, but he could definitely chew up innings.

And given the current state of the Red Sox bullpen — even though it bounced back in the series finale against the Houston Astros — that’s exactly what they need as Boston gets set to begin a three-game series against the Kanas City Royals on Friday from Kauffman Stadium.